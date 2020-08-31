9 Auburn players test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There have been nine positive COVID-19 tests for the Auburn Tigers, according to head coach Gus Malzahn.
The team hasn’t practiced since last Tuesday, even skipping the team’s second scrimmage on Saturday. Malzahn did not specify which players or positions were affected.
However, during Sunday’s press conference, he said there were multiple tests in two position groups, and practices had to be canceled because there weren’t enough bodies to hold a proper training session.
“We’re going to really try to do a better job,” said Malzahn. “The players are learning too. You bring the students back on campus, and you live off campus and have roommate, you have to have your mask on and you have to stay on the other side of the house. It’s just a learning process.”
Per SEC guidelines, the players who tested positive for the coronavirus must go through a mandatory ten day quarantine before a seven day re-acclimation period.
Moving forward, Malzahn says they’ll continue to prepare with the players who are healthy.
“I think if it was game week, you have to find a way to play with what you got, but yeah we understand that we’re four weeks out,” he said. “We feel like we’ve got time to prepare but like said, we’ll take it day by day and do the best we can.”
Malzahn also said the players were “extremely upset” about the shooting of Jacob Blake, and it was in the team’s best interest to move practices. Auburn plans to return to practice Tuesday.
