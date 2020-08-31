APD: Shots fired incident caught on home surveillance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Sunday night shots fired incident was caught on a home surveillance camera, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police responded to the corner of Dorchester and Stonewater drives about someone discharging a gun.
A witness told police they saw, from their video surveillance, someone shoot a gun near their home, according to an APD incident report.
Police reviewed the footage and saw a man get out of his car and fire a gun. Another camera angle showed the man firing shots at another car, the incident report states.
The driver in the car being shot at was driving behind the shooter’s vehicle.
“(The person) is seen exiting the vehicle from the driver’s seat and began running westbound on Dorchester Drive,” the incident report states. “(The person’s) vehicle began to roll in reverse westbound on Dorchester Drive. A third vehicle, an unidentified SUV, was behind (the person’s) vehicle. The unidentified SUV headed south on Stonewater Drive.”
Police made contact with the person driving behind the shooter at their home. Police saw bullet holes in their car, APD reported.
The victim told police he was following the shooter’s car, who was driving south on Whisperwood Street. The victim said the shooter’s car stopped at the stop sign on Dorchester and Stonewater drives. The shooter got out of the driver’s seat and fired shots at the victim’s car, according to the incident report.
The victim said he got out of his car and ran on Dorchester Drive until he heard the shooter’s vehicle drive away. The victim said he saw the car make a left on Stonewater Drive and then he got into his car and went home.
The victim said he did not know who was shooting at him and does not know why someone would shoot at him, police reported.
Watch the surveillance video below:
The incident was forwarded to APD’s investigation division.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.