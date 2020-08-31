Albany’s Family Literacy Connection hosts annual fundraising golf tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization is raising money to help disadvantaged families gain stability.
The Family Literacy Connection held its 8th Annual Readers Club Golf Tournament earlier Monday morning.
Executive Director Cheryl Vinson said they support two major fundraisers every year.
The goal is to fund their GED and after school programs.
The organization said they use a cluster of educational programs that try to get everyone self-sustained within the community.
“I want to thank everybody that has come out because some may have other jobs, some maybe with other organizations. And it is so important that we are all here together, especially during this time to kind of partner together and help serve our community,” said Vinson.
Over 116 people participated in the golfing event at the Riverpointe Golf Course.
