Valdosta police investigating Sunday morning homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday around 3 a.m.
Police said they responded to the parking lot of Vibez Nightclub on Bemiss Road after receiving 911 calls for a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he died from injuries.
Detectives said they are currently interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re urged to call the Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.
