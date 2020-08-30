More rain then drier and hotter

Becoming active again in the tropics with four tropical disturbances being watched closely by the National Hurricane. There’s on just off the coast of NE Florida that has a high probability of development the next 2-5 days, however, it’ll likely move northeast over the Atlantic away from land. There’s another disturbance taking aim for the Caribbean. It too has a high chance of development the next 2-5 days. In the far eastern Atlantic, yet another disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles with a low chance the next 2-5 days. And on the east coast of Africa a disturbance that heading for the Atlantic. Track and look for updates on WALB First Alert FB page and on the WALB Weather App.