More rain then drier and hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are wrapping up the weekend. Rain continues Sunday evening then tapers off by midnight. Early Monday a few showers could move in otherwise showers and thunderstorms return through the afternoon. Wetter weather holds Tuesday then drier and hotter midweek. Highs rise from the low to mid 90s with high humidity and feels like readings around 100°.
Although rain chances are likely each afternoon and evening, rain chances rise for the weekend.
Becoming active again in the tropics with four tropical disturbances being watched closely by the National Hurricane. There’s on just off the coast of NE Florida that has a high probability of development the next 2-5 days, however, it’ll likely move northeast over the Atlantic away from land. There’s another disturbance taking aim for the Caribbean. It too has a high chance of development the next 2-5 days. In the far eastern Atlantic, yet another disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles with a low chance the next 2-5 days. And on the east coast of Africa a disturbance that heading for the Atlantic. Track and look for updates on WALB First Alert FB page and on the WALB Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.