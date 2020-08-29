PCOM South GA club provides students with school supplies

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Students at PCOM South Georgia say their back to school drive was a huge success this year.
The school’s American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians Club raised more than $600 dollars.
The club’s community outreach chair, Sadie Daugereaux, said they were able to supply about a full classroom at Sunset Elementary School.
They donated folders, notebooks, backpacks, pens, and pencils.
She said with COVID-19, hosting this back to school drive was even more of a priority for them.
”There’s just so much uncertainty and so much instability really right now, that we wanted to maybe give some of that stability back to these kids. So, we knew that even from the start of the club that we wanted to do this as a way to make sure kids had what they needed regardless of whatever circumstances they were in, in life,” said Daugereaux.
Daugeraux said the school was very grateful for the donations.
The club serves the community with mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and working with high school students.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.