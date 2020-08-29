Moultrie holds ’Courthouse at Christmas’ drawing contest

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There are only a few days left for artists in Colquitt County to submit their drawings of the downtown courthouse.
Drawings or paintings of the courthouse at Christmas time can be submitted for a chance to win 100 downtown dollars.
Marketing Specialist Caroline Barber says they specifically want to see the traditional courthouse lit with canopy lights.
She says the drawing can be from any angle.
The design chosen will also be printed on various items like t-shirts and towels, representing the start of Christmas time in Moultrie.
”We accept as many entries as people want to submit and it’s free to enter. We really wanted to have this contest sort of oriented towards Colquitt County and Moultrie residents because we have so many great artists here, and we really wanted to see them come out and participate, and see their different angles, views, and styles,” said Barber.
All drawings are due by Tuesday, September 1 by 5 p.m.
You can submit to caroline.barber@moultriegeorgia.com, or turn them into the Downtown Economic Development Office at 120 North Main Street.
