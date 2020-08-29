‘It is super scary’: 8-year-old Arabi boy heads to surgery during pandemic

ARABI, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old boy is gearing up for surgery with his family cheering him on.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint asked 8-year-old Everett Pettis how he was feeling about having surgery.
“Good,” Everett responded.
Everett, a brave young boy from Arabi will be heading to the operating table, hopefully in the coming weeks to receive a new kidney as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
The surgery will be at the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.
Everett’s aunt, Tasha Gibbs, has been by his parents and his side since birth.
“It is super scary. It’s truly terrifying,” said Gibbs when asked about taking him in for surgery during the pandemic.
Everett had multi-organ failure at birth and it has been an uphill battle since then with other health issues to follow.
It was only a week ago that this strong family saw the light at the end of the tunnel when they found a match for Everett.
“Prayers were answered,” Gibbs.
It’s undetermined yet when the surgery will take place. However, in the meantime, on Saturday, a round of events will be held, like a gun raffle to help raise money to help pay for medical costs.
Saturday’s fundraising events will start at 11:30 in the morning at Evan’s Outdoors in Cordele.
That light at the end of the tunnel may be shining bright, but Everett’s journey is far from over.
“Continue the prayers. It’s not the end of the road yet,” said Gibbs
Many are calling Everett Superman for conquering these big challenges, but this brave 8-year-old might not see it like that.
“I don’t know,” Everett responded when WALB asked if he thought he was a superhero.
Everett is staying humble as scary times lurk ahead.
