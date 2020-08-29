ASU student recovering after early Saturday morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting that happened Saturday around 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the university.
East Campus ASU police said they responded to a disturbance at the Scene at the Sandhills, an apartment complex adjacent to the campus, where a large crowd was gathered in the parking lot.
Police said a female student was hit after shots were fired by a male suspect.
The student was taken to Phoebe for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and has been released.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the ASU Police Department at (229) 430-4711.
