West Hill Avenue overpass dedication in honor of Councilman Sonny Vickers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday morning in Valdosta.
West Hill Avenue Overpass was dedicated in honor of Councilman Joseph “Sonny” Vickers.
For years, Vickers expressed concern about the wait time at the train crossing on West Hill Avenue in Valdosta, preventing people and first responders from traveling between the west side of town and downtown.
Vickers’ passion for advocacy and helping his neighbors was significant in the construction of the State Route 38/U.S. 221 Overpass Bridge.
Ceremony speakers included the mayor, city manager, former council members, Department of Transportation representatives, Vicker’s daughter, along with a few others.
”I’ve always known who Mr. Sonny was, I’ve always respected him. I’ve always been someone who admires everything he does and the way he really really cares about the people. It’s not about the politics, it’s about the people,” said Dexter Sharper, State Representative.
State Representative Dexter Sharper read the resolution and presented it to Vickers.
Together, they both unveiled the new overpass sign.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.