Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms have ramped up for the evening. The activity gradually tapers off however rain returns early Saturday into the afternoon and evening. Still wet Sunday but later in the day. Clouds and rain bring a brief break from the heat with highs upper 80s around 90 then back to average low 90s next week.
Rainy weather early week before a return to more typical scattered activity.
Tropical Depression Laura continues producing flash flooding and severe weather in its path across the Midwest. It’s taking a sharp right turn that’ll bring it to the mid-Atlantic and then off shore over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.