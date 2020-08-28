Valdosta man arrested for rifle threats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested for making threats with a rifle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive. VPD officials said they got numerous phone calls and tips from residents who saw a man, later identified as Miles Thomas, on Twitter making threats to shoot someone with a rifle.
Officers quickly located the suspect’s vehicle parked in the parking lot of the complex. Law enforcement made contact with Thomas and searched his apartment. During the search, the rifle was found in the apartment. Witnesses said Thomas pointed the rifle at the victim and threatened to kill her.
Thomas was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“Multiple citizens quickly contacting law enforcement gave our officers the information and the time they needed to locate this offender and get him off of the streets before he could hurt anyone,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.