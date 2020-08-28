Tifton actress preps for new movie, TV season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton-born film and television actress Caitlin Carmichael says her family-fantasy TV series, “Dwight in Shining Armor,” is returning this fall for a fourth season while she is wrapping up her new movie with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.
“I’m so excited for season four (of Dwight in Shining Armor) to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 20. We had so much fun with this season and get to embark on a whole new chapter in our story now that we’ve killed our enemies – the 1,000-year-old Tovenars – in last season’s finale,” Carmichael, 16, tells the Tifton Grapevine from her Los Angeles home.
“We filmed season four last year, and we finally get to see the magic we created.”
“Dwight in Shining Armor” airs on BYUtv; it involves a present-day teenager who awakens a warrior princess (Carmichael) from a 1,000-year magical slumber.
“I’ll be tuning in to watch season four as I wrap up filming my new movie, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ I am so excited to be working with Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Machine Gun Kelly. And, Sistine Stallone – yes, Sly’s daughter – is playing my older sister,” Carmichael says.
“We started filming in March in Puerto Rico and had to stop due to COVID-19. Puerto Rico implemented a mandatory curfew, then quarantine, and shut its borders. So we came back to LA to wait until we were cleared to return. We spent three more weeks there in July and will wrap up production in September. It has been an exciting adventure.”
“Midnight in the Switchgrass” is an upcoming crime-thriller film directed by longtime producer Randall Emmett in his directorial debut. It is based on the true story of Texas’ most dangerous serial killer – dubbed the “Truck Stop Killer.”
