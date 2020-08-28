2 shot in Valdosta, suspect in jail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are injured and one is in jail following a shooting Friday night in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Around 6 p.m. officers and detectives responded to Freedom Park after receiving multiple calls about a fight and people being shot, a press release from VPD reported.
Police said they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and upper leg when they arrived on scene in the 3700 block of Guest Road.
Officers provided first aid to both men until EMS arrived and took them to South Georgia Regional Medical Center (SGMC) for treatment, the release states.
VPD said during its investigation, officers determined that a group of women met in the park to fight. During the fight, investigators said the two victims began arguing with David Davis, who grabbed a gun and shot both men. Police also accused Davis of firing into a vehicle that two 22-year-old women were in, along with Davis’ 10-month-old child.
The incident report said detectives found evidence at the scene connecting Davis to the shooting. At about 8:30 p.m., police said Davis turned himself in at the Valdosta Police Department and he was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he was booked on the following charges.
- Four counts of aggravated assault (felony)
- One count of aggravated battery (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)
The release said both victims are being treated at SGMC. One man is listed in critical condition and the other, police said, has non-life-threatening injuries.
“We are thankful to the citizens who called 911 immediately as the incident was occurring. Davis’ actions showed reckless disregard for others and endangered his own child. I am proud of the work done by our officers and detectives to quickly identify him as the offender and to ensure he was taken into custody quickly,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
VPD said that since Davis knew the victims, that this was an isolated incident.
This is still an active investigation and VPD said that more charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.