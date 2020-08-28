Phoebe sees additional deaths, lower hospitalizations in latest COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health officials said Friday the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers show a decrease in hospitalizations, but also additional deaths from the virus.
As of Friday, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe Putney Health System:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 11
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total inpatients recovered – 714
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 138
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 36
“While our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased this week, we are saddened by the deaths of five additional patients, and the Phoebe family mourns with all those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “We continue to provide safe, quality, compassionate care, and do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Steiner said the hospital system has purchased “more than 200,000 high-quality, reusable masks that we are distributing throughout our region and to our healthcare heroes here at Phoebe.”
“We are proud to have donated more than 5,000 masks for a giveaway event this weekend in Albany, and we encourage any families in need of masks to take advantage of that opportunity so they can protect themselves and those around them,” Steiner said.
Upcoming mask giveaway:
A weekend mask giveaway is being organized by The Albany Southwest Georgian newspaper and the Second Mount Olive Baptist Church youth ministry. It will take place Saturday, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Keys Building at 407 S. Slappey Blvd.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.