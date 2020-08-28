Nashville mayor faces theft charges after allegedley damaging an excavator

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Nashville Mayor, Taylor Scarbrough, now faces felony theft charges.
He turned himself in on Friday.
The GBI is investigating after an incident involving a damaged excavator. This all started on August 17 when James Hobbs says he was doing some land work for Mayor Scarbrough.
According to an incident report, Hobbs left his excavator on the property overnight.
Hobbs then said one of his workers noticed the equipment damaged the next day. The report states Hobbs said Scarbrough did not have permission to use the equipment.
The report also says Scarbrough asked Hobbs’ worker for permission to use the equipment and permission was granted.
Hobbs says about $12,000 worth of damage was caused.
The report says the mayor filed a claim on his homeowner’s insurance and he was waiting on the adjuster to call him back.
I just spoke to Hobbs and he says he is glad GBI got involved.
”I’m just glad the mayor is hopefully getting what he deserves and he maybe he is punished and can pay back and fix the problems he has caused. It has slowed me down with work and everything else, we are getting by and everything is good but I hope he gets the justice he deserves,” said Hobbs.
Hobbs tells me he hopes he can get the money to fix all the damage caused because it is a lot to come out of pocket.
Scarbrough now faces theft by conversion and theft of services charges.
