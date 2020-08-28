Nashville mayor arrested on theft charges

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Nashville Mayor Taylor Scarbrough was arrested on two theft charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
He was arrested on theft by conversion and theft of services, the GBI said.
Scarbrough turned himself in to the Berrien County Jail.
On, Aug. 20, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to “conduct an investigation regarding the allegation of property damage by a public official,” the GBI said.
The GBI said the investigation said that on Aug. 17, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Scarbrough’s home. James Hobbs alleged that Scarbrough had taken and used Hobbs’ excavator without permission and had caused significant damage to the machinery, according to the GBI.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
