Lowndes Tax Assessor board member charged with sexual battery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A member of the Lowndes County Board of Assessors has been charged with sexual battery.
Dean Blevins was booked into the Lowndes County Jail last month.
According to a report from Valdosta Police, the incident happened on July 21.
Investigators tell us that no other details about the case are being released right now because the case is pending trial.
We do know from the report that Blevins and the person who reported the incident did know each other.
Board Chairman W.G. Walker says the Tax Assessor’s office is not part of the investigation.
”Dean Blevins, that was a personal thing that happened to him and had nothing to do with the assessor’s office,” said Walker.
Walker did not say whether Blevins has been removed from the board, but he did say board elections will be in January. As of Friday, Blevins’s name still appears on the county’s website. Blevins was released on bond after his July arrest.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.