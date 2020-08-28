Lee Co. school nurse gives insight into working during pandemic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - School nurses are needed now more than ever as COVID-19 cases climb in Georgia classrooms.
“It’s different, it’s nothing that we’ve ever done before,” said Shannon Weeks.
Weeks is the school nurse for Lee County pre-K and the nursing coordinator for the Lee County School System and it goes without saying that her workday is packed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pretty much all day. It’s email, it’s phone calls, it’s texting, while seeing students who get injured on the playground or become sick in class as well,” explained Weeks.
Weeks has been a registered nurse for 16 years and a school nurse for 11 years.
She said she’s leaning on colleagues across the nation as she faces this health crisis.
“I’ve gotten so much direction from other nurses across the country,” Weeks told WALB News 10. “And it’s also comforting I guess, to know that we’re all dealing with the same thing.”
There are a total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases in the Lee County School System.
One of them is at the pre-K school.
“It really hasn’t changed my perspective but I think it is bringing to light the need for school nurses in every school,” said Shannon.
Lee County students returned to class two weeks ago. They had the option to return virtually or in person.
