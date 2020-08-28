Health officials uncertain if COVID-19 survivors are at higher risk for flu

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some health leaders in our area said it’s a little too early to tell if COVID-19 survivors are more likely to get the flu and vise versa, according to an epidemiologist with the Southwest Public Health District.
But they said there are ways to help know the differences to help you and your doctor.
Like the loss of taste and smell is generally associated with COVID-19 and not the flu.
Right now, they are concerned with being able to differentiate the flu and COVID-19 symptoms.
Jacqueline Jenkins is an epidemiologist with the distinct and the director at the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention.
“We’ve already had one of our first cases that had flu and COVID. So that is something that we’re working out on a case by case basis with these signs and symptoms because they’re so similar,” said Jenkins.
Dougherty County leaders said Friday they recommend people get the flu shot as early as possible.
If you do so, it will help to better determine if you have the flu or COVID-19.
Knowing this will also help health leaders better prepare for treating patients.
Jenkins said flu season starts October 1.
As flu season is still over a month away, COVID-19 cases are rising in Southwest Georgia schools, according to the health district.
They told us they are seeing the rise in cases in adults and students associated with school systems.
They continue to see community widespread cases in 13 counties right now.
They said they started seeing the rise around the time schools were getting ready to open.
“And it’s correlating with practices for sports teams. It is among actually going back to school with staff and planning to open,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said they’re not really seeing cases in Baker County.
She believes it’s due to them having a smaller school system.
She also said it’s important school leaders report to them when someone has the virus or shows symptoms.
She said her biggest concern right now is that it’s possible not all numbers are being reported to them from within school systems.
