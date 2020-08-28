FBI investigating disturbing letter sent to Thomas Co. residents

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI is now investigating what Thomas County deputies are calling a disturbing letter with racist language.
WALB News 10 was told by Thomas Co. deputies that multiple people on Timber Ridge Drive received the letter Wednesday.
Below is a copy of the letter that Hutto received. It has been redacted to cover-up racial slurs, names and addresses within the letter.
One of the residents, Danielle Hutto, said she’s now fearful to even walk through her own neighborhood.
“At that point, I was just blown away because I’m like — why?” said Hutto.
Hutto said when she opened the letter with tons of racist and hateful language, she just felt out of place.
She said her neighbors were outraged after she learned that about 10 of them also received the same letter.
“I have kids, so that really just put me at fear with my kids being outside. Now knowing who got this in their heart against us, and what they might do to us walking in the area,” said Hutto.
Hutto took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon about this issue, posting a picture of it, causing an uproar.
She said people were in disbelief.
“They’re shocked as well. They can’t believe that this happened here,” said Hutto.
“This is very odd for us in this area. I’ve been doing this a long time, we don’t have stuff like this. We don’t want that kind of stuff here,” said Captain Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones said after receiving multiple reports Wednesday afternoon, they’ve decided to turn this investigation over to the FBI.
They’re asking for anyone who has received the letter to turn it over to them, especially if it’s unopened.
With everything going on in the world, Hutto said she hopes for something more to come out of this investigation.
“It seems like instead of us distancing further from the discrimination, it’s like it’s pulling us back closer to it. Only God can change the heart of a man,” said Hutto.
The sheriff’s office said they’re not sure if the return address and sender are the actual author and address of where the letter originated from.
Anyone with any information about the letter is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 225-3300.
