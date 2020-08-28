Dougherty Co. shows its appreciation for $1.2 million secured for Radium Springs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders showed their appreciation for the $1.2 million from the state for Radium Springs.
The Dougherty County Commission hosted a state delegation appreciation event Thursday.
State delegates including Senator Freddie Powell-Sims and Representative Gerald Greene helped secure the funds during this year’s General Assembly.
They said they fought to have this money for Radium Springs because of the needed clean up and economic impact.
“The economic impact of this is gonna be tremendous because this is going to mean local jobs and hiring as well,” said Greene.
It was also relationship-building that helped secure the money.
“If you can’t develop relationships with the people that you work with every day for the good of your community, then you don’t have any business being there as a politician,” said Powell-Sims.
Those funds will go towards repairs on the historic property.
Thursday’s event was hosted at the Flint Riverquarium.
