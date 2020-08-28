Dougherty Co. leaders post COVID-19 liability signs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you frequent Dougherty County government buildings, you may have noticed new signage near the front door.
Dougherty County leaders posted the signs after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 359. That bill was created to protect public and private establishments from any liability surrounding COVID-19.
Meaning that if someone were to enter the building and get COVID-19, the place of business cannot be held legally responsible.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said the signs had to be a specific size and style to keep county employees and citizens safe from civil suits.
“It looks really large, and it gets your attention, and that’s the point — to make you aware of the liability that you assume when you come onto public property. This is the specific guidance in the legislation to have the font the size that it is and the signage the size that it is. It’s specifically spelled out in the legislation, and we’re in compliance,” said McCoy.
McCoy said these signs will stay up indefinitely.
