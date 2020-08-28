Chamber campaign pushes for a safe community and strong economy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Area Chamber launched a new campaign that challenges the community to continue the fight against COVID-19.
#StrongerTogetherABY is a joint effort to also boost the local and state economy with a healthier community.
Businesses and non-profits can fill out the form on their website as a pledge to protect the health and safety of Albany.
Those businesses that participate will be given free masks, Unified Standards employee training, and hand sanitizer.
“The economic recovery of Albany and the Albany area depends on the health and safety of everyone in our community. Every person and every business is accountable to do their part; the comeback begins with us,” said Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber.
They also want people within the community to continue to follow the safety guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
#StrongerTogetherABY is a part of the state campaign #StrongerTogetherGA.
They want these safer environments to boosts consumer confidence statewide.
