Candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Collins hosts meet and greet in Pelham

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday evening, supporters of Senatorial candidate Doug Collins gathered in Pelham as the representative campaigned in South Georgia.
The Watermelon Warehouse in Pelham was filled with supporters for Congressman Doug Collins Thursday Evening.
“I have been looking forward to this all day. My husband and I both,” said Diana Treat, who lives and Pelham.
She said Collins is a fighter and she’s glad he came down, especially to talk with people in Southwest Georgia.
“I especially like the idea that he is for Southwest Georgia. We’re not left out of the loop, and he cares about us,” said Treat.
Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black also joined and spoke on the importance of Collins making his way to Mitchell County.
This was Collins’ fourth stop in Southwest Georgia this week.
“The main things about Georgians, our city campaign is about Georgia being whole. It’s about our agriculture here in South Georgia,” said Collins.
Collins said after hearing about the great support from Southwest Georgia, he wanted to come and see it for himself.
Collins hopes to bring a voice to the Senate on one of the biggest industries in the area.
“We’ve been actually talking about agriculture, how it fits in with the rest of the state and how we need a strong voice in the United States Senate to represent all of Georgia, especially in the agriculture industry,” said Collins.
