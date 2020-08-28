Ashburn city manager placed on administrative leave

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn City Manager has been placed on administrative leave with pay, following a domestic dispute, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating.
Ashburn City Attorney Tommy Coleman said the incident happened a week ago, but no one was arrested.
However, on Monday, Tanita Norris, the Ashburn city manager since 2018, was placed on administrative leave with pay.
The GBI was called in to look into the incident.
On Wednesday night, Norris was discussed during a city council meeting and the council decided to keep Norris on leave.
The Ashburn City Council’s next meeting will be Thursday night.
