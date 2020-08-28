Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars gives out free flu shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flu season is here and leaders with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) want you to stay ahead of the virus.
Thursday afternoon, the VFW Post 2785 gave out free flu shots.
It was hosted at the organization’s veterans center on Philema Road.
Officials said this was their second year giving out free flu shots.
They believe it’s more important now to get one than ever.
“Well, especially this year because of the COVID-19 and just like the ladies will tell you, we wanted to get a head start on it. Big problem we have is a lot of people go to the doctor to get them, so we’re just trying to help it out,” said Kenneth Lafrenz, the Albany post’s quartermaster.
The event was held in partnership with Walgreens and the pharmacy’s staff members were present to give the shots.
Around a dozen flu shots were given out.
It was open to anyone, you just needed to provide an insurance card.
The VFW said an event like this is usually hosted once a year and they plan to do it again next year.
