Albany, Dougherty leaders push Census participation during COVID-19 press conference

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders took a break from their usual COVID-19 updates to address another important topic — the 2020 Census.
During Friday’s countywide press briefing, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas encouraged everyone to fill out a form.
It could impact how much relief funding for things like COVID-19 and natural disasters will be provided to the area over the coming years.
”The results of the 2010 census were used to allocate resources from the coronavirus relief fund. And will almost certainly be used to allocate the relief future funds to combat COVID-19,” said Dorough.
Said Cohilas: “And I would remind people that we’re ultimately going to be the beneficiary of a large portion of $64.9 billion flowing to the state as a result of the 2017 disasters. Many of those decisions and allocations relate directly to our population. So I think it’s very important and I think the mayor brought up a really good point in connecting COVID-19 and this other responsibility.”
Albany Dougherty Census Complete Count Committee has been traveling across the community to assist people with their forms.
The Census float is scheduled to visit the Market at Tift Park, Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. if you need assistance.
