Albany City Commission to vote on city-wide mask mandate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Masks may soon become mandatory for those who live, work and play in the Good Life City.
During their most recent commission meeting, Mayor Bo Dorough lead the discussion about a possible mandate.
“By way of background, I think we are all aware, in the most recent executive order by Gov. Kemp, the provisions from prohibiting local governments from implementing more restrictive measures, with the exception that local governments cannot require the wearing of masks in private businesses,” said Dorough.
Ward 3 Commissioner BJ Fletcher said since this ordinance was presented, she received pleas from her constituents to vote “no.”
“I have been hit with tons and tons of emails, and I have been hit with a ‘no.’ And I will tell you that a commissioner has to do what is best for the public, not just for their constituents. And I will go on record and say — I said this Tuesday, and I’m saying it now — that I will be a no. But I do want the public to know that I believe in that ’Mask Up’ campaign and social distancing and sanitizing,” said Fletcher.
If the ordinance is passed, people will not have to wear masks in their cars or at their houses.
They’re also not required while drinking or eating, or for health or religious reasons.
Kids under the age of 10 are also exempted.
The commission will consider adding other exceptions to the ordinance during their special called meeting on Sept. 1.
“My request, and Commissioner Warbington ask that we put another exception in there that as long is social distancing is maintained, that a mask is not required inside a building,” said Dorough.
However, for Fletcher, she said even after the discussion of exceptions on Tuesday, she was left with too many questions.
“It just seems like we are really unclear on it. Now, all of a sudden, it’s come up that the governor said ‘you can do this if you are a red zone.’ Well, what declares you a red zone? And we had some confrontation over that. How are we going to find out if we are a red zone? Who’s going to enforce this? There were just so many unanswered questions. I don’t know how anyone can enforce this when you don’t know exactly what you’re voting for,” said Fletcher.
If the mandate passes and you’re caught without a mask in Albany, you could face a $25 dollar fine for the first offense.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.