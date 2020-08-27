Wetter weather returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms into early evening. Still not much cooling as highs top the 90s with feels like reading 100°+. Rain chances ramp up late Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorm return and extend through the weekend. Temperatures ease a bit with highs upper 80s around 90 while lows hold mid 70s.