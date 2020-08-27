Wetter weather returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms into early evening. Still not much cooling as highs top the 90s with feels like reading 100°+. Rain chances ramp up late Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorm return and extend through the weekend. Temperatures ease a bit with highs upper 80s around 90 while lows hold mid 70s.
Hurricane Laura a Category 4 with winds of 150mph made landfall early Thursday near Cameron, La. Laura remains quite the beast with flooding and severe storms as it tracks further north then eventually taking an easterly turn toward the mid-Atlantic coast.
