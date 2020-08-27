Valdosta Cinemas reopens on Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to pull out your cell phones and purchase your movie tickets online for this weekend because Valdosta Cinemas is opening its doors after being closed for about five months.
They closed their doors in March due to COVID-19.
In the meantime, they’ve only done private screenings.
The theater’s company put some safety regulations in place and are ready to open their doors this Friday.
Movie-goers are required to wear a face mask when entering.
According to the Georgia Theater company, they’ll enhance cleaning procedures.
Seats, along with water fountains, doors handles, restrooms, and all-high touched surfaces will be cleaned more frequently.
When sitting to watch the movie, customers are asked to social distance, leave two empty seats in between.
They also advise you to buy movie tickets online or through the GTC movie app.
Hand sanitizer will be available and it’s encouraged for customers to use it and wash their hands as well.
Employees will wear masks.
Customers don’t have to wear them when in their seats.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.