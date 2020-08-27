Valdosta approves millage rate increase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council held its third hearing Wednesday about the new millage rate and then voted to approve the proposal.
The city has voted to increase the millage rate because they thought property values would go up by two and a half percent during their annual budget talks.
When they got those numbers after about two months since approving their budget, the growth rate came in under one percent.
City Manager Mark Barber said it’s a financial issue.
The council said it can’t cut back services so they looked into the millage rate.
”Currently, our millage rate is about 7.809 and we are asking for 7.974. And what will happen, it will take our budget back to what we adopted. If we kept our millage rate the same, our general funds will be about $250 thousand short of revenue expectations,” said Barber.
Barber said the property taxes are a big revenue source for the city. They help fund the police and fire departments and all maintenance within the city.
