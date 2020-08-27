VA, Middle Ga. food bank to give food to vets

Because of COVID and to maintain social distancing, this will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions. Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation. Eligible veterans also will be asked to complete a short form for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for their records.