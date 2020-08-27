VA, Middle Ga. food bank to give food to vets

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Carl Vinson Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Medical Center has announced a joint event with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank of Macon to provide food items for veterans.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 31, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“During this economic and public health crisis, I’m so inspired with the Dublin VAMC employees, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and the selfless volunteers who go above and beyond so that Veterans can receive wholesome, nutritious food,” David Whitmer, medical center director, said.
This will be the second food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and sponsored by the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks. At the food giveaway last month, more than 270 Veterans received a large box or bag full of food.
“We were so blessed that the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks supplied us with a wide variety of groceries to give to our Veterans,” said Keith Griffin, U.S. Air Force veteran and chief of voluntary services. “Each veteran received fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods, eggs, an assortment of frozen meat, a gallon of milk and other items such as Girl Scout Cookies.”
Because of COVID and to maintain social distancing, this will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions. Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation. Eligible veterans also will be asked to complete a short form for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for their records.
