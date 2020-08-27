Tift Regional holds ‘topping out’ celebration

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) held a “topping out” celebration with contractors and construction workers on Aug. 19 to commemorate the midway point of construction for the hospital’s new patient tower. TRMC, located in Tifton at 901 East 18th Street, is the flagship hospital for Southwell.
“Southwell thanks all of its contractors and construction workers for their tireless efforts in building this new healthcare showcase, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alex Le, Chief Operating Officer for TRMC. “Our team, and our community, appreciate their hard work and diligence.”
In June 2019, TRMC broke ground on the new, four-story, 263,000-square-foot patient tower on its 18th Street side, which will dramatically change the main entrance of the hospital. “This new, state-of-the-art facility is designed with patient comfort, safety, and ease-of-access in mind,” said Le.
Le said the first floor will be a brand-new, 48-bed emergency center. “Tift Regional’s current ER now serves about 50,000 patients per year,” he said. “The new emergency center will be able to accommodate up to 80,000 patients per year.”
The second floor will be for mechanical support. The third floor will include a new, 20-bed intensive care unit and 16-bed step-down unit. The fourth floor will be a new orthopedic wing with 36 beds.
“The new tower will allow Tift Regional Medical Center to place its 181 licensed beds into all private rooms,” said Le. “This will help to enhance patient satisfaction and privacy.”
With its contemporary design, Le said the new tower will be more inviting for patients and visitors. “We are using warmer colors, taking advantage of natural lighting, and enhancing patient flow and wayfinding with this new facility,” he said.
The USDA Rural Development Program is providing financing for 60 percent of the project with a bridge loan through TD Bank. The architectural designers are Perkins & Will, the project manager is Adams Management Services Corporation, and the general contractors are JE Dunn and Jones Construction.
Tift Regional Medical Center’s new patient tower is scheduled to open in fall 2021.
