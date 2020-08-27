State Delegation secures funding for Dougherty Co. projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, unexpected costs disrupted the state’s general budget, including funding for projects in Dougherty County.
“The governor was calling for up to 14% budget cuts across state agencies, so it was definitely a tough environment to secure this type of funding,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairperson, Chris Cohilas.
Georgia Representative, Gerald Greene, says despite new obstacles, the Dougherty County delegation was able to secure funding for several projects in this congressional session.
“When other areas were not getting funding for projects, our delegation prevailed. And I was just delighted that we had so many different things to come to Dougherty County and the region,” said Representative Greene.
Several of these projects will be complete thanks to the funding that the delegation requested from the state’s budget committee.
That’s the board that divides up the state budget.
Projects include the nursing simulation lab at Albany State, the bridge and other renovations at Radium Springs, West Town Library renovations, math tutoring services in surrounding counties, and road improvements.
Representative Greene says these projects will also provide stimulation to the economy.
“Building these things- there will be construction jobs. This will bring money into the communities that are sorely needed. These projects mean that there will be monies being spent in Albany and Dougherty county, and in the surrounding region,” said Representative Greene.
On Thursday, Dougherty County leaders honored the local delegation with a dinner.
Commissioner Cohlias said this is just a small gesture to thank the delegation for their dedication this assembly season.
“We just wanted to take some time to say thank you for their hard work and standing next to us as we battled disaster after disaster. And making sure they got in and advocated for what we asked for,” said Commissioner Cohilas.
