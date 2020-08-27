New Albany Burlington store to open soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new store at 832 North Westover Blvd., near the Ulta Store, next to the Albany Mall is set to open in just over two weeks.
In a release issued Thursday, Burlington says the store will be opening on Thursday, Sep. 10, with amazing prices on brand merchandise for the entire family and home.
The safety and well-being of customers and associates remain a top priority, and social distancing practices will be implemented in this new store, the company said.
SAFETY MEASURES
Burlington plans to implement social distancing practices in our new store including but not limited to the following:
- New, spacious store layout
- Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart
- One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles
- Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor
- Customers and associates are expected to wear face masks. If a customer does not have a mask but wishes to wear one, we will provide them one
- Burlington will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout, making shopping cart wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team here.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.”
The company operated 739 stores (which included 11 temporarily closed stores) as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores, according to a release.
The company said their stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats.
