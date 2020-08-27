Mask enforcement goes into affect in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Going into effect Thursday, a face mask mandate for the Azeala City. This is for any participating business or public place in Valdosta.
When walking inside a business now, you must put your mask on, unless there’s a sign in the front saying they don’t require it.
I spoke to a few people in downtown Valdosta and I got mixed opinions about it.
Some are against it. They want the right to choose.
Others think it’s extremely important to keep themselves and everyone else around them safe.
Zoey Hunt lives in Valdosta. She tells me that as we approach winter, she fears the cold will make the virus worst.
“I feel like it’ll be crazy for us to walk around with no mask, you know people have kids they have to go home to and I just feel like it’s a good decision in my eyes. That’s how I feel,” said Hunt.
There are exemptions to the mandate, which includes not having to wear it when eating or drinking.
It also includes if it’s against someone’s religion, if the individual has health issues, or if you’re outdoors maintaining social distance.
The ordinance will be enforced by city police, code enforcement, and other law enforcement members.
A city spokesperson says education will be the first step in enforcement.
They will work to teach any violators of the ordinance before pursuing further action.
The ordinance ends August 31, when the governor’s executive order ends, unless it’s extended.
