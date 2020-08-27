Lee Co. School System leaders talk college during pandemic, millage rate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School Board is rolling back its millage rate but said there will be no cuts coming to the School System’s budget, according to Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller.
Wednesday night, the school board rolled back its millage rate.
It currently sits at 18 mills.
Although it rolled back some, that doesn’t mean there will be any cuts to the budget.
Dr. Miller said the pandemic actually helped them save some money.
“Thankfully, we were able to save some money when the schools shut down in March, April and May. Operational costs were much lower,” explained Miller.
Lee County property owners will see a .594 mill reduction this coming year.
Dr. Miller said the rollback is in response to the growth in the school system’s budget.
Persistent is how one Lee County counselor described her efforts when getting students ready for college during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are some changes this year that are helping the process.
Lee County High School officials said the Universities Systems of Georgia has waved its testing requirements for the next year.
This means students don’t have to take their SATs or ACTs for the next year to get into college.
“What’s different is the anxiety on the students’ behalf because they feel so out of touch. They don’t know, there’s so much uncertainty. So I think that’s probably the most difficult part is helping them work through that anxiety,” said Brandi Chester, a high school counselor.
Keeping relationships with all students intact is important to Chester. She said they are helping students through emotional, social and career support through virtual or in-person interaction. Some of the ways they are doing that are through Google Meet and FaceTime.
