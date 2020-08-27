Kenosha protests peaceful after night of chaos and shootings

"We were all chanting 'Black lives matter' at the gas station and then we heard, boom, boom, and I told my friend, `That's not fireworks,'" 19-year-old protester Devin Scott told the Chicago Tribune. "And then this guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, 'He shot someone! He shot someone!' And everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him, and then he started shooting again."