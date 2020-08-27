Heroes Among Us: Thomasville Navy veteran lives with service-related ALS

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are hundreds of untold stories of men and women in South Georgia who serve or have served our country, selflessly.
Each month, WALB takes time to recognize these “Heroes Among Us.”
A South Georgia Navy veteran is helping pave the way for others facing a debilitating disease.
David Young lives in Thomasville with his wife Susie.
He served in the U.S. Navy for more than six years in the 1980s, working as an electronic technician on a ship.
Decades later, his family started to notice changes in his body, including muscle twitches.
"We kind of dismissed it, but then he started tripping and falling down stairwells and he was never a clumsy person," Susie explained. "Then, he developed a limp."
Those signs led to a diagnosis that completely changed life as Young and his family knew it.
ALS also is called Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the New York Yankee baseball player who lived with it until his death in 1941. This disease was first described by Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot in the 19th century.
ALS usually strikes in late middle age (the late 50s is average) or later, although it can occur in young adults as well as in very elderly people. Some forms of ALS have their onset in youth. Men prior to the age of 65 or 70 are slightly more likely to develop ALS than are women. In the US, 1 to 3 new cases of ALS per 100,000 people are diagnosed every year; this is believed to be the same worldwide.
Thursday on WALB News 10 at 11 p.m., we look at why Young's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is now considered related to his time in the Navy, and how his journey is inspiring others facing the same fate.
Join us to honor this month’s “Heroes Among Us.”
