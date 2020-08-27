Georgia Southern football practice suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University football team has temporarily suspended football practice after positive COVID-19 tests.
According to the athletic department, a “small number of players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this week.”
The team underwent the weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and the decision on when to return to practice could come on Friday when testing results are available.
According to the athletic department, safety procedures are being followed including the quarantining of close contacts.
The Eagles first game is scheduled for Sept. 12.
