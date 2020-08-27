Georgia Power crews head to Baton Rouge to assist with storm restoration

ATLANTA (WALB) - Approximately 100 personnel and crews left from across the state to make their way to Baton Rouge before receiving assignments to support restoration and assistance to Entergy Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.
Also, an additional 300 support personnel have been cleared to help in any additional restoration requests.
Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, bringing damaging winds and a storm surge overnight.
Georgia Power officials said they are able to provide assistance to other utilities through a mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. As part of this partnership, Georgia Power is able to respond and offer assistance, providing reinforcements when needed to restore power quickly for other utilities.
With each request for assistance, the company said they ensure that it has sufficient coverage to respond to any potential local service interruptions.
The company requested and received assistance from other utilities during several major storms that impacted Georgia Power customers previously, including Hurricanes Michael and Irma.
