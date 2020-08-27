GBI: 1 charged with murder in Berrien Co. death

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a Berrien County death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Ray Webster Walker, 53, was arrested on Aug. 23. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The GBI said the agency was requested by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation on Aug. 23.
Around 2:16 p.m. that day, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 198 Launie Swain Road in Nashville.
When deputies arrived, they found Gene Griffin, 74, dead inside his home, according to the GBI. Walker, who is the victim’s brother-in-law, and another family member were also inside the home, the GBI said.
Griffin’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy.
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.
