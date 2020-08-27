Food company to invest funds in Douglas community, COVID-19 response

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Multi-national food company Pilgrim’s Pride announced its plans to invest $475,000 in Douglas to support the community’s future and help respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Pilgrim’s is working with leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas. These areas are food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.
The company has already committed to partnering with the City of Douglas to build a new water tower for the community, which will serve residents, the school system and the Pilgrim’s facility.
