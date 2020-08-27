Emotional video of father dropping off his son at VSU goes viral

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This emotional video appears to have hit home for many.
This father and son are glad they can spread some positivity during the times we are living in.
“It was a big mixture of emotions, I was excited for him, I was scared for him, nervous, stuff like that so it was a combination of a bunch of emotions,” said Ken Mohammed.
Ken breaks down in tears as he dropped off his son, Nasir at Valdosta State University (VSU) earlier this month. His mother caught the emotional moment on camera and then posted it to twitter.
His sister then submitted the video to the Instagram account called “the shade room” and that’s where it blew up.
I asked the father-son duo why they think the video had this effect on social media.
“I think people just like seeing black fathers being there for their kids, and it think that’s why so many people shared it and sent it to their friends and were emotional about it because it’s like when black dads are their for their kids,” said Nasir Mohammed.
“We just need some positivity, you know the climate out there is a little negative right now and I think people just wanted to see some positivity and just like Nasir said, a lot of times we get bad reps as dads not being there for their kids so I think people want to show that’s not entirely the case,” said Ken Mohammed.
Ken tells me he is now starting to get used to not having his son around.
“I try to leave him alone and check in every couple of days to make sure he is still breathing, I try not to harass him too much,” said Ken.
And Nasir tells me he feels like a local celebrity and has had people on campus recognize him from the video on Instagram.
He tells me being on his own is a new feeling but is taking his father’s advice and making smart choices.
