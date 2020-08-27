Dougherty Co. Commissioners looking to fill board positions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re interested in how Dougherty County government works, now’s your opportunity to serve the community.
Commissioners need to fill five appointed board positions in the coming weeks.
Currently, there are positions open on the joint Board of Adjustments and Appeals, the Air Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation Board, the Chehaw Park Authority, the electrical board, and the Flood Plain Management Review Board.
Commissioner Clinton Johnson says there are responsibilities applicants need to consider before turning in their resumes.
“A lot of the things that the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners do is not only our board, but appointing to people to boards is very important, and the outcomes that come from the boards we appoint. There are a lot of great quality people here, a lot of great citizens, a lot of great thought processes go on with our citizens, and they have wonderful ideas. We would like to have them lend their time- it is volunteer, and it is a sacrifice at times- but it’s important that everyone tries to find what they can do for their community,” said Commissioner Johnson.
To apply for one of the board openings, send an interest letter or resume to the County Clerk by September 9 at 5 p.m.
