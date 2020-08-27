Dougherty Co. Commissioners looking to fill board positions

“A lot of the things that the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners do is not only our board, but appointing to people to boards is very important, and the outcomes that come from the boards we appoint. There are a lot of great quality people here, a lot of great citizens, a lot of great thought processes go on with our citizens, and they have wonderful ideas. We would like to have them lend their time- it is volunteer, and it is a sacrifice at times- but it’s important that everyone tries to find what they can do for their community,” said Commissioner Johnson.