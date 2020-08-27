Albany woman injured in wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) issued a report on a wreck with injuries that happened on West Oakridge Drive about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
APD said a 52-year-old woman from Albany was driving a 2014 Mercedes C250 east on West Oakridge Drive when she collided with a 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer.
The semi was stopped headed east on West Oakridge Drive at Gaines Avenue.
APD said the woman was not restrained by a safety belt and was seriously injured. She was taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center by Dougherty County EMS.
APD is investigating the incident, and are being assisted by the agency’s traffic unit.
So far, no charges have been announced.
WALB is awaiting a condition report on the woman, and will update this story when we have the information.
