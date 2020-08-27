Albany Museum Of Art completes children’s center renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art completed renovations in their children’s space just in time to kick off two of their popular programs.
The newly renovated children’s center will be used for the Museum’s Toddler Tuesday program, a 30-minute program on the first Tuesday of each month where kids from 18 months to three years old can complete art projects.
Home-school students will also use the space during their monthly program at the museum.
The space will be open for the public to use for free during normal hours of operation.
Those who wish to use the space, or participate in the programs, will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“So everybody that’s older than three years old are required to wear a mask in the building. We do check temperatures and we ask groups to stay about six feet apart from each other, and I don’t think we have a problem doing that because we have a lot of great space. We sanitize like crazy, as well. And we are doing everything we can to make sure everybody is safe and comfortable,” said Annie Vanoteghem, AMA Director of Education and Public Programming.
Right now, the programs are limited to 12 children each.
