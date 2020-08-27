Albany Museum Of Art completes children’s center renovations

“So everybody that’s older than three years old are required to wear a mask in the building. We do check temperatures and we ask groups to stay about six feet apart from each other, and I don’t think we have a problem doing that because we have a lot of great space. We sanitize like crazy, as well. And we are doing everything we can to make sure everybody is safe and comfortable,” said Annie Vanoteghem, AMA Director of Education and Public Programming.