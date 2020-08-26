Willis Park Hotel to open in October

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - In just two months, Downtown Bainbridge will welcome a new and unique hotel.
After a major event stalled construction, the owners of Willis Park Hotel tell me they're really excited to finally open in a couple of months.
Heather and Tyler Thomas say they bought this place in 2018, right before Hurricane Michael.
After beginning construction last summer, they're ready to open in October with a few cool details included.
“We’ll have six really nice finished rooms. Most of them will have their own private balcony overlooking the square and downtown. And then we’re actually putting in a cafe, Cafe Sinclair,” said Tyler.
Freshly squeezed juices, homemade pastries and, beer and wine are just a few of what they're adding to make this space unique.
Heather and Tyler also own The American Restaurant in Downtown Bainbridge.
They soon realized there was a need for downtown lodging, seeing this project as an opportunity to expand their passion for hospitality.
“We also wanted to see Bainbridge continue to develop downtown and just to see it become a destination place,” said Tyler.
“We saw the space, and we were just so excited. We had never seen it before. It was just this blank canvas that had been sitting there vacant since the 1950′s,” said Heather.
Turning this building into something special for downtown, the Thomas' say they're still making sure to keep the historic elements of the building.
“We kept all the original hardwoods and beam board ceilings. We’re in the process of refinishing them, but we kept all of the structural integrity,” said Tyler.
They are adding an elevator, a 16-foot spiral staircase, and a balcony overlooking downtown.
“There’s a lot of beautiful details and craftsmanship that you don’t see anymore. Big beautiful large rooms, high ceilings, wooden floors. Just the details that new construction doesn’t have, so we really love those things about it,” said Heather.
Heather and Tyler said they think this place will bring more people in to experience all this city has to offer.
