Valdosta Board of Education votes to require face masks by all on school campuses
Valdosta City Schools are offering 2 plans for next term. (Source: walb)
By Fletcher Keel | August 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 10:35 AM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to require face masks or coverings for all students, employees and visitors to all Valdosta City Schools campuses.

The board added that face coverings will be required at sporting events as well.

Previously, face masks were not required for students or teachers.

The school board says there will be consequences for non-compliance, including a meeting with a student’s parents and in-school suspension.

